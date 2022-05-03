A new trauma review article in the Annals of Emergency Medicine examines aortic compression as it relates to non-compressible truncal hemorrhage and traumatic cardiac arrest subjects.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compression Works, creators of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) device, announces the publication of a new trauma review article in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, "External Aortic Compression in Noncompressible Truncal Hemorrhage and Traumatic Cardiac Arrest: A Scoping Review." The study examines aortic compression as it relates to non-compressible truncal hemorrhage and traumatic cardiac arrest subjects.
The Annals of Emergency Medicine study used a meta-analysis format to assess thousands of case-series and peer-reviewed publications and found that the evidence supports the finding that external aortic compression achieves the cesassation of distal blood flow and may improve the physiological parameters in the setting of hypovolemic shock. "The study looked at both manual methods of placing a knee or fist into the abdomen to exert force to achieve aortic compression and it looked at the use of the AAJT-S device to achieve this effect. The AAJT-S device was created to do just this, given that manual compression cannot be maintained easily when trying to move a patient," said Chief Medical Officer of Compression Works, Inc. Dr. John Croushorn.
The AAJT-S device by Compression Works is currently FDA cleared to treat non-compressible hemorrhages in the axilla, abdomen and groin region. The AAJT-S can also stabilize pelvic fractures and has been shown in multiple independent peer-reviewed publications to be equivalent to Zone-3 REBOA. The multi-functional device is currently being used by EMS first responders, the U.S military, allies and in the Ukrainian military in the current conflict in Ukraine to stabilize patients and casualties until they can reach definitive care.
"We are thrilled with the confirmation in this recent publication and know the Compression Works device can play a major role in the treatment of difficult and often fatal injuries," said Dr. John Croushorn. "As the AAJT-S device is the only device cleared for use on the abdomen as a truncal tourniquet, the physiological benefits of stopping blood flow to the distal extremities is already well established through the data from Zone-3 REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta)."
"The Compression Works device has been used effectively and safely to provide external aortic compression. It is completely non-invasive and can be applied at the point of injury by a first responder or medic making it a practical and cost effective solution," stated Croushorn. "The device can help deliver more stable patients to awaiting trauma teams where they can then decide the best course of action," further stated Dr. Croushorn.
"With over 70 scientific studies published about the Compression Works' life-saving device, the AAJT-S is the most studied device in its class. This latest publication further validates the current uses of the AAJT-S to treat non-compressible truncal hemorrhage as well as potentially impacting a large number of patients who suffer traumatic or sudden cardiac arrest," said President and CEO of Compession Works Scott Dodson.
Current products and techniques to treat critical bleeding injuries in the field remain limited and the AAJT-S device has demonstrated life saving capabilities in both civilian and military trauma situations. Junctional tourniquets have been on the market for over 10 years and the AAJT-S is the only device to have documented lives saved in upper and lower junctional bleeding
The AAJT-S by Compression Works is made in the United States of America and has thousands of devices in the global market with U.S. special operations forces, allied special operations units and in the pre-hospital EMS segment in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit or contact us at http://www.compressionworks.com.
About Compression Works
Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The solution is used by the military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield.
Media Contact
Scott Dodson, Compression Works, (800) 988-4052, scott@compressionworks.com
SOURCE Compression Works