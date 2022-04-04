Compression Works, Inc. maker of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) device, announces a relief effort to support the people of Ukraine with its life-saving hemorrhage control solution. The AAJT-S devices are intended to help warfighters and civilians who have been injured as a result of the Russia invasion.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compression Works, Inc. maker of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) device, announces a relief effort to support the people of Ukraine with its life-saving hemorrhage control solution. The AAJT-S devices are intended to help warfighters and civilians who have been injured as a result of the Russia invasion.
"We were honored to have met Mr. Ivan Danchak, a Ukranian native who immigrated to the United States in 2004. After joining the U.S. military as an infantryman, he deployed to Al-Asad Iraq with the 3rd Infantry Division in 2010 – 2011. Like so many ex-patriate citizens, Mr. Danchak has family and friends still in Ukraine who are fighting for their freedom, homes and country following the invasion," said President and CEO of Compression Works, Inc. Scott Dodson. "Mr. Danchak has been raising relief funds in the United States to purchase medical equipment for the war effort and we were humbled to have the opportunity to provide his group with devices to send to the region to help save lives," said Dodson.
The Compression Works device is designed to stop traumatic bleeding resulting from non-compressible hemorrhages. The AAJT-S is being used by the U.S. military, U.S. special operations forces, allied special operations units and in the pre-hospital EMS segment around the world to stop non-compressible hemorrhages and save lives. "The U.S. Department of Defense estimates that more than 20% of injured soldiers can be saved if the bleeding that they endure at the point of injury can be stopped so that they can be stabilized and transported to definitive care. This also translates to civilians that are injured in conflicts and for traumatic pre-hospital injuries as well," added Dodson.
"The AAJT-S can be used to stop bleeding in the upper and lower extremities, and is the only device FDA cleared for use on the abdomen. The device can also be used to stabilize pelvic fractures, has been studied to demonstrate equivalence to Zone 3 REBOA and is completely non-invasive, making it the most multi-functional, life-saving tourniquet available today. The device has documented lives saved for both upper and lower applications and has more than 70 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating its safety and effectiveness," said co-inventor and Chief Medical Officer of Compression Works Dr. John Croushorn.
"As a newer citizen of the United States, my allegiance is to this country. My heart, passion and resources are being directed to Ukraine as my home country fights the tyranny of an invading army that is threatening democracy and the very lives of my family and friends still there," said Ivan Danchak. "I am grateful for the support of Compression Works to help the freedom fighters and citizens of Ukraine who are being injured in this struggle," continued Danchak.
"We are diligently working to help support this effort to get the devices in the hands of those who can save the lives of those on the front lines and caught in the cross-fire of this conflict," said Dodson. "We encourage everyone to get involved to help the besieged country of Ukraine and its citizens who are fighting to preserve their country and the lives of those that they love."
To learn more about Mr. Ivan Danchak's relief efforts or to contribute, contact him at ksmdanchak@gmail.com or visit https://gofund.me/6f2930ba.
About Compression Works
Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers and military medical caregivers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The life-saving multi-use technology is used by the U.S. military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield. http://www.compressionworks.com
Media Contact
Scott Dodson, Compression Works, (800) 988-4052, scott@compressionworks.com
SOURCE Compression Works