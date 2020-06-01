Compugen Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1/2 Triple Combination Study of COM701 with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo® (Nivolumab) and TIGIT Inhibitor

Study to evaluate simultaneous blockade of PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1 immune checkpoints Study to accelerate clinical evaluation of Compugen's DNAM axis hypothesis and biomarker-driven approach in advanced solid tumors to broaden patient population responsive to cancer immunotherapy On-track to begin triple combination study during second half of 2020