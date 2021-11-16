ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CME/1st-Dragon has once again surpassed the North American Partner Channel in Dragon Medical One sales and successful implementations. Named 2021 Best in Klas, Dragon Medical One cloud-based HITRUST CSF‑certified speech recognition platform is used by thousands of healthcare providers to securely document complete patient care in their chosen EHR.
As an early Dragon Medical One adopter and longtime partner of Nuance Communications, CME/1st-Dragon continues to exceed expectations in Nuance's Partner Channel. Working in conjunction with a number of leading EHR platforms, CME/1st-Dragon takes great pride in its partner relationships and overall proven track record.
"We could not have attained the continued level of success we are experiencing if not for the reliability, enhanced mobility, and ease of use that Dragon Medical One offers our healthcare clients. Our talented Professional Services Team at CME/1st-Dragon provides a client-centric approach, building strong long term relationships with our clients. Nuance continues to deliver a high caliber partnership experience for our team, by providing us with award winning front-end speech technology, along with the crucial support we need to be successful in the ever changing Healthcare industry." said Bonnie Saxman, President of CME/1st-Dragon.
"Nuance's announcement regarding their anticipated acquisition by software mega-giant, Microsoft™, will expand our reach into the healthcare sector, potentially allowing us to offer our clients additional enhanced technology to not only streamline clinical workflow, but increase practice productivity overall," stated Saxman.
Located in St. Petersburg, Florida, CME/1st-Dragon is the leading Nuance Dragon Medical One partner in North America, with over 24 years of experience in the medical speech recognition industry. As early adopters of the cloud solution Dragon Medical One, they were the first Nuance partner to reach $1 million in sales with a consistent 100% deployment rate since 2016. With a strong emphasis on the independent ambulatory medical space, CME/1st-Dragon uses a client-centric approach to increase provider productivity and improve overall practice efficiency.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.
Reach out to our solutions team at Sales@1st-dragon.com | 866-977-3324 | 877-272-8280 or visit our website https://www.1st-dragon.com/.
