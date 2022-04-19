The beloved sock brand diversifies it's inventory with new styles to suit everyone.
VENICE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compression socks manufacturer Comrad Socks is now making their best-selling product in tie-dye. Comrad believes that improving your health never has to go out of style. With five new, eye-catching designs, compression sock lovers are sure to find a unique style that is both comfortable and chic.
Comrad is on a mission to be the first brand of this kind, they make products that not only look and feel good, but also improve their customer's wellbeing. Comrad believes that style shouldn't have to be sacrificed in the name of health. That's why their compression socks come in a variety of colors and patterns. Most recently, Comrad has introduced the tie-dye compression socks to their catalog of patterns.
Now available in five different tie-dye patterns, Comrad socks are going to ease moderate aches, pains, and discomfort, all while ensuring that customers look good. Comrad socks have been engineered to provide health benefits of graduated compression (increased circulation, more energy, prevention of DVT, edema, fatigue, swelling, varicose veins) yet were comfortable to wear every day for people of all ages.
Comrad socks are made from moisture-wicking nylon, magically thin, and breathable fibers that contour to the customer's leg, SmartSilver Ions™, this proprietary product is silver antimicrobial eliminates odor which keeps feet fresh, and the knee-high socks are made to provide enhanced comfort with super soft toe and heel terry cushioning.
Reviewers agree. "Surprised at how well these socks made my feet and legs feel after 13 on my feet (hospital setting). I could instantly feel a cool sensation up and down from below my knees to toes - so cool! Usually by hour 8 I am dying to go home and put legs up...could have stood for four more hours easily.
I have worn them six times, and I still give the same review! Now I need to order another pair to have a laundry rotation. SO IMPRESSED!"
About Comrad Socks:
Comrad believes in taking smarter steps everyday. True wellness isn't a tonic— it happens one step at a time, from the ground up. Through science, coupled with conscious design, Comrad strives to empower better living— for everything you care about to give you the momentum to keep flowing and squeezing more of what you want from each day.
