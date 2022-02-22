LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comrad's compression socks released a new compression sock that combines fuzzy socks and compression socks. These cozy socks not only improve blood flow and circulation but have a level of comfort that is hard to beat. It works naturally to reduce swelling, energize legs, and prevent dangerous circulatory conditions and blood clots while also being fuzzy and cozy.
Compression therapy works by squeezing veins in the legs and feet, making them narrower, which helps blood flow up the legs toward the heart. Better circulation keeps fresh, oxygenated blood flowing to energize muscles, reduce soreness, and prevent clots and circulatory conditions. People want comfort as much as they want relief for proper blood circulation. The added fuzzy, cozy socks help people to feel at ease when wearing compression socks.
"We believe the things you wear should do more to support you. That's why we use the power of graduated compression in functional garments that are proven to improve your health and energy." Comrad Compression Socks stated. "We believe wellness is for everyone, and it starts from the ground up. We're here to restlessly support you — to do more and go further in style, coziness, and comfort."
The company believes that the added benefit of comfort is going to assist people who need more compression and will continue testing.
Comrad's Compression Socks help people by:
- Improving blood and lymphatic circulation
- Prevent dangerous circulatory conditions
- Prevent blood clots
- Helps blood flow up the legs toward the heart
For a pack of 3 compression socks, customers only have to pay $80 for the new 20-30mmHg range fuzzy socks. One pair goes for $33. All customers are able to feel the comfort that Comrad's compression socks provide.
About Comrad Socks:
For too long, compression socks have been misunderstood. Thought too ugly or too tight, ill-fitting and itchy. Reserved to be worn by the elderly or elite athletes. Comrad began as a way to disrupt these stereotypes to show that everyone can benefit from the power of compression to feel their best and conquer their day, every day.
