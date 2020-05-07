SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvita, the pioneer and trusted global leader in Manuka Honey, recently took home Clean Eating Magazine's 2020 'Clean Choice Award' in the Best Supplement category. Recognizing its super premium UMF™ 15+ Manuka Honey for its taste and eco-innovation, the award further verifies this single-ingredient food highlighting it as a 'premium source of prebiotics, amino acids and other plant-derived compounds whether taken by the spoonful or added to a smoothie.'
"Given the known unique antibacterial properties within the key natural compounds found in the Manuka flower, Manuka Honey is the most researched honey on the planet. In our consumer research, it is most commonly consumed for aiding digestive and immune health, and to soothe sore throats. However, there is a wide variance in the quality of Manuka Honey, and unfortunately some brands have historically operated in the grey area." said Corey Blick, SVP of Comvita North America. "During a time when people are investing in their health, Comvita is proud to be recognized by Clean Eating Magazine as leader in Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey, with traceability from hive to shelf."
Comvita's UMF™ 15+ Manuka Honey is the brand's best online selling product in the U.S. The independently certified UMF rating guarantees levels of each of the signature natural compounds that make Manuka Honey a wellness wonderfood. The higher the UMF™ rating, the higher the concentration of the key compounds. After months of rigorous testing by the Clean Eating team, Comvita's UMF™ 15+ Manuka Honey was one of 50 products recognized out of 750 across 300 companies.
With domestic and worldwide e-commerce sales seeing significantly increased demand in recent months, Comvita is a trusted supplier of premium natural bee products from New Zealand to help wellness seekers strengthen immune defenses. Alongside its renowned Manuka Honey line, there has also been an uptick in demand for its pure and potent Bee Propolis. Propolis is one of nature's most effective defense systems with powerful antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, making it naturally antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral. Bee Propolis resin is high in flavonoids, which are essential to a plant's defense system. Comvita's propolis range is available in soft gels, oral spray or extract formats.
About Comvita:
Comvita is the global leader in Manuka Honey and a pioneering name in the natural health and wellness category. Founded in 1974 and publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CVT, the company provides health-conscious consumers and the medical skincare market with sustainably sourced, Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey products that are fully traceable from source-to-shelf.
Certified UMF™ Manuka Honey is one of nature's most versatile and scarce natural resources. In addition to its Manuka product range, Comvita owns and operates the world's largest fresh-picked Olive Leaf farm and offers a broad range of other purest source health and wellness products. Comvita North America is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. To learn more, please visit www.comvita.com.
