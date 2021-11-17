WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concern is on the rise about the ability of people to access the full range of birth control methods, according to a new nationally representative survey of adults age 18-45 released today by Power to Decide. Nearly seven in ten (69%) say they are concerned about future access to birth control (up from 51% in 2020). Democrats (74%), Independents (72%) and Republicans (55%) are all concerned about access to birth control.
In addition, 85% of respondents—including 93% of Independents, 85% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans—believe all people, regardless of who they are, where they live or what their economic status may be deserve access to all methods of birth control. This and other survey findings were released today from Power to Decide in honor of its ninth annual Thanks, Birth Control Day.
"It's not surprising that a growing number of people are concerned about access to birth control given the ongoing efforts from some elected officials to restrict access to it," said Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, CEO, Power to Decide. "The ability to plan and space out a pregnancy and pursue one's goals should belong to all people, regardless of who they are or where they live."
Fully 74% of survey respondents (up from 45% in 2020)—including 71% of Republicans, 74% of Independents and 77% of Democrats—report using some form of contraception to avoid an unplanned pregnancy.
Further, more than half (55% overall, 59% Democrat, 53% Independent and 51% Republican) agree birth control has allowed them to manage health conditions and 67% agree (including 72% of Democrats, 68% of Independents and 60% of Republicans) birth control has helped them work towards educational or professional goals. Finally, 76% (including 79% of Independents, 75% of Democrats and 74% of Republicans) are thankful birth control allowed them to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child.
"Today, we proudly celebrate contraception for all it allows us to accomplish for ourselves and our families and for the opportunity to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child," continued Dr. McDonald-Mosley.
Power to Decide's Thanks, Birth Control survey results are being released in conjunction with the ninth annual Thanks, Birth Control Day, taking place today, Wednesday, Nov. 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites birth control as one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century because of its profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society.
When more people talk openly about why they use—and are grateful for—birth control, everybody wins. Here are three quick and easy ways to say, "Thanks, Birth Control" with us today:
About the Survey: The study was conducted for Power to Decide via telephone by SSRS, an independent research company. Interviews were conducted on September 21, 2021 – October 7, 2021 among adults ages 18 to 45. A total of 1,005 interviews were conducted, with a margin of error for total respondents of +/-3.95% adjusted for design effect, at the 95% confidence level
