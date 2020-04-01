NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Genetics, a technology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine, today announced the publication of real-world data on utilization and coding variability in medical claims for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostic tests. The study was done in collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and focuses on diagnostic testing among cancer patients in the U.S. It was accepted for presentation in the General Poster Session at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's NCCN 2020 Annual Conference and is available online from JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
"The breathtaking speed of innovation in precision medicine is outpacing the healthcare system's ability to adapt," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. "As a result, the real-world data for observational research is often unavailable, too sparse, or insufficiently granular for evidence development. Concert's focus is delivering transparency and connectivity in genetic testing to enable precision medicine, and we were delighted to utilize our proprietary data and patented analytics to make this research possible."
The joint abstract is titled "Real-World Utilization and Coding Variability in Medical Claims for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Diagnostic Tests Among Cancer Patients in the U.S." It was scheduled to be presented at NCCN 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19. The abstract is available at the following URL: https://jnccn.org/view/journals/jnccn/18/3.5/article-pHSR20-083.xml.
Concert's proprietary method for collecting and analyzing data in this space is described in U.S. Patent No. 10,223,501: "Tracking, Monitoring, and Standardizing Molecular and Diagnostic Testing Products and Services."
About Concert Genetics
Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that advances precision medicine by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing. Concert's market-leading genetic test order management platform leverages a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market (today more than 140,000 testing products) and integrates with leading electronic health record and laboratory information management systems. Concert also provides genetic testing management solutions to leading health plans across the U.S. Learn more at www.ConcertGenetics.com.
CONTACT
Nick Tazik
Concert Genetics
(615) 861-2634
ntazik@concertgenetics.com