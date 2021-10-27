Concordance is a St. Louis-based CARF-accredited non-profit that offers the country's first set of integrated, holistic, and evidence-informed services to individuals returning to society from prison. The program assists participants in three primary areas: behavioral health and wellness; education and employment; and community and life skills. For more information, visit www.concordanceacademy.org. (PRNewsfoto/Concordance Academy of Leadersh)