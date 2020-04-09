ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A global condom shortage is imminent as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has shuttered factories and disrupted supply chains. Contraceptive giant Karex, which makes one in every five condoms globally and is one of the world's top rubber producers, is located in Malaysia – a Southeast Asia hotspot where a nationwide lock-down was imposed last month. Karex isn't the only company that has faced setbacks amid the pandemic. Many condom factories across Asia were also forced to either shut down or work at a reduced capacity. The pandemic affects every single aspect of the condom supply chain – from production of materials to international shipping and delivery to distributors, who are critical in serving the needs of the general public.
"It's a challenging time but, fortunately, our warehouse has remained fully operational and we have secured enough inventory to fulfill orders for several months," said John Fidi, CEO and founder of CondomDepot.com. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Condom Depot is considered an essential business by state standards, as a condom is classified as a medical device. "We have been following guidelines set forth by the CDC and State of Florida for weeks now and have implemented strict protocol within our warehouse and operational procedures to ensure we continue to meet the increased demand of condom purchases in the coming months." Fidi added that he is confident in Condom Depot's ability to continue to deliver a critical necessity without a disruption in services.
Outline of Condom Depot's New Internal Procedures Regarding Coronavirus:
- Escalated daily cleaning and sanitizing procedures within the warehouse and office area.
- Staff education on proper hygiene procedures and social distancing.
- Non-essential staff are working remotely until further notice.
- All Inbound Warehouse deliveries will be sanitized upon arrival and held in isolation for a minimum of five (5) days before inventory is added to the sterile environment.
- Purchasing limitations have been implemented to prevent hoarding of large quantities and wholesale sales have been temporarily suspended.
- All sales are final – no returns will be accepted until further notice to reduce the risk of any outside contamination.
For more information on how CondomDepot.com is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and global condom shortages, please visit https://www.condomdepot.com/COVID-19/
About Condom Depot
St. Petersburg, Florida-based CondomDepot.com is an exclusive master distributor for the highest-rated condom brands, serving millions of customers worldwide. From popular American brands like Durex Condoms and Lifestyles Condoms to Japanese brands like Kimono and Crown Condoms, Condom Depot is the web's most trusted source for every condom brand that matters.
