TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The coronavirus is not the first infectious disease that has forced clinical trials to adapt. Zika, Ebola and other diseases called for the world to adjust and collaborate global research efforts. With COVID-19, the rapid spread and impact on global healthcare systems forced us to change our trial management and accelerate our processes like never before. The global research community have already discovered and developed several tests and vaccines in record time through collaboration. Yet we are still working on predictive biomarker testing to identify people who are at the most risk of developing severe symptoms, epidemiological, vaccine and genetic studies.
To facilitate testing, research and innovation and to ensure trials continued, we adapted our capabilities and facilities to push research continuity.
Register for this webinar to learn the answers to these questions:
- Did we succeed, how fast did we adapt and are we ready to face a new pandemic crisis in the future?
- How did we maintain the high security and confidence of testing, and what did our reactivity and proactivity mean in the context of a health crisis?
Join experts from Cerba Research, Benedicte Roquebert, PhD, Biologist; Souad Mehlal, PhD, Biologist; Lisa Slachmuylders, PharmD, PhD, Therapeutic Area Expert in Infectious Diseases; and Stéphanie Haim-Boukobza, PhD, Biologist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Conducting Clinical Trials During COVID-19: Lessons for the Next Pandemic.
