WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conductiv®, the leading third-party spend optimization solutions provider and consolidated subsidiary of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), has been ranked No. 5 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work award program.
Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.
"Our team culture is central to our operations. That's why our leadership team regularly monitors and evaluates our employees' morale and growth opportunities," shares Conductiv CEO Chris Gormley. "Our entire team shares this strong, collective passion for the value we bring to our customers, and it manifests through collaboration, problem solving, and agility. Thus, we know how important employee satisfaction is to feeding talent and accelerating outcomes in the market."
"Internally, we know we've created something remarkable," says Conductiv COO Mickey Meehan. "Most importantly, our employees are encouraged to be themselves and bring their own creative flair to challenging new projects. We strive to curate talent that reflects our team's unique dynamic – and we go to great lengths to protect it. From our perspective, employee satisfaction is a strategic advantage. This is evidenced through customers and folks from peer organizations raising their hand to join our team and fulfill Conductiv's vision."
As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.
"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half, oftentimes pitting employees against employers. So how best to keep harmony in a workplace that is inherently stressful? This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."
Conductiv was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the second year Conductiv has made the list.
