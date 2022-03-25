Several leading experts in the Cone Beam CT imaging field are teaming up to offer a "must-attend event" for the benefit of dental practices who have a Cone Beam CT imaging system or are thinking of purchasing one.
This webinar will teach dental offices how to maximize the use of Cone Beam CT scans by addressing several key operational issues. Attendees will learn the importance of:
- Quality: Standardizing key workflows and recognizing the need to become accredited.
- Clinical expertise: Using the right staff to interpret image studies and to report results to referring dentists.
- Payment: Optimizing the process of billing and collecting from insurers for most Cone Beam CT scans.
The webinar will feature Christine Taxin, CEO of Dental Medical Billing and Links2success. Additional presenters include these national experts:
- Jacob D. Brown, MD, PhD, DentalRay Chief Medical Officer
- Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite President and CEO
- Caleb Manscill, DentalRay CEO
- Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair
You can't miss this webinar! Clinical professionals can earn three CE hours by attending. The registration fee is $199 and includes access to the three-hour webinar recording after the live event. To learn more or register, click here.
"Billing for both medical and dental services has changed significantly in recent years," notes Taxin, the webinar's host. "The webinar will explain key coding strategies to allow dental offices to routinely bill and get reimbursed for their Cone Beam CT imaging exams. This presentation, in combination with our Dental Medical Billing course, will help attendees identify the best reimbursement pathways. Our goal is to help providers to know the codes and the laws pertaining to them. Many other helpful insights are included to educate practices on how to move forward."
"Many dentists don't know how to read Cone Beam CT scans, and so they're afraid of the liability," explains Dr. Jared Brown, DentalRay's Chief Medical Officer. In the webinar, DentalRay experts will walk through some of the challenges dentists have with reading Cone Beam scans and what they can do to improve patient care and minimize liability risks. Additionally, DentalRay will give one month of free services to all attendees.
"DentalRay has bridged the gap for dentists trying to provide optimal care for their patients. Now I can use Cone Beam CT imaging to place implants without worrying about missing unseen pathology. DentalRay is the radiology solution I have been wanting for a long time," added Dr. Jonathan Jackson from Grove Creek Dental.
"Point-of-care imaging is growing, along with the opportunity for higher-fidelity diagnostic imaging for certain types of dental and medical procedures," notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, and RadSite's President and CEO. "This expansion creates a significant public policy need to ensure quality-based and effective Cone Beam CT imaging. After a three-year standards development effort, RadSite has addressed this need with the introduction of the Cone Beam CT MAP Accreditation Standards. RadSite is looking forward to sharing its experience during the May 6th webinar."
Again, click here to register. To learn more about the program participants, see:
- Dental Ray – http://www.dentalray.healthcare
- Links2succes – http://www.links2success.biz
- RadSite – http://www.radsitequality.com
About Dental Medical Billing and Links2success (http://www.dentalmedicalbilling.com)
Christine Taxin is the foremost authority and national speaker on medical billing for dental practices. She has successfully trained hundreds of practices on how to cross-code and collect from medical insurance on dental procedures. Dentalmedicalbilling.com has a list of upcoming classes. The website also has virtual classes and reference books available. We have the only true medical coder certification available for dental billers. Information is available on the website.
About DentalRay (http://www.dentalray.healthcare)
DentalRay is a leading radiology interpretation platform that provides dentists with comprehensive radiology reports within 48 hours of a radiograph. Leveraging its automated system and national network of radiologists, DentalRay is able to deliver exceptional radiological interpretations without the cumbersome processes and lengthy delays posed by traditional methods. With DentalRay, dentists are able to elevate their standard of care, decrease their risk of litigation, and get a significant ROI on their CBCT machines. To learn more about DentalRay, please contact us at (801) 251-6901 or info@dentalray.healthcare.
About RadSite™ (http://www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
