ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At ConfiDENT in Alpharetta, they welcome patients of all ages, and at one location, your entire family can take advantage of general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry. This practice provides patients with the very latest in advanced dental technology. ConfiDENT recently purchased a CEREC Primescan and Primemill, which gives patients the convenience of having single visits, with same-day crowns, bridges, veneers, implants and more. The CEREC system makes digital chairside dentistry faster, easier and more reliable. It allows ConfiDENT to deliver high-quality dentistry with great results, ultimately giving the patients a more comfortable treatment experience. With CEREC Primescan, the state-of-the-art intraoral scanner, a demonstrably high level of accuracy in digital impressions can be achieved. The latest CEREC software uses artificial intelligence to support the production of restorations. It also features a high level of automation and intuitive touch functionality and is used to control CEREC Primemill, the grinding and milling unit that can make restorations very quickly. In addition to the CEREC equipment, the practice also purchased the innovative Sprintray 3D printer. This device allows them to create customized, same-day retainers, nightguards, wax models, temporaries, assisted dentures and clear aligners, all in-house, without the need to wait weeks for it to be done at the laboratory. While their technology and equipment rank superior, the compassionate dental team never overlooks the importance of a patient-centered approach to dental care.
"With the continued investments we make in new technology, we are able to deliver a more comfortable and efficient dental care experience than ever before," says Dr. Cesar Tapia.
More about ConfiDENT Dental in Alpharetta:
When it comes to protecting, restoring or enhancing your smile, they offer the best that modern dentistry can offer. From a full line of preventive dental treatments to laser gum disease therapy, Clear Aligners and dental implants, they can help all patients achieve the smile they were meant to have. Excellence in cosmetic and implant dentistry allows patients to regain a natural and younger-looking smile after an unexpected dental injury or missing teeth. For urgent dental concerns that just can't wait, they also offer emergency dental care. At ConfiDENT, a beautiful and functional smile is always within reach. To learn more about the practice's cutting-edge dental services, please visit http://www.confident-alpharetta.com, or call the office at 770-772-0994 .
