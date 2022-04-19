The groundbreaking partnership will aim to improve patient outcomes, staff experience and operating efficiency by co-developing a best-in-class pediatrics analytics and benchmarking platform.
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Configo Health, a leading provider of analytical benchmarking solutions for pediatric hospitals, today announced a groundbreaking 5-year co-development partnership with Riley Children's Health. This co-development partnership will design a best-in-class pediatrics analytics platform utilizing Configo's new pediatric benchmarking tools.
As Indiana's only comprehensive children's health system, Riley Children's is committed to improving child health in the state and beyond. They will license Configo's Opus pediatric benchmarking platform, including its flagship Quality & Safety module, and will serve as the launch customer for its new Opus Health Equity module. Opus Health Equity enables hospital leadership to proactively review performance and peer-benchmarks to ensure equity in quality, safety and outcomes.
"Riley Children's Health is committed to utilizing data and analytics to improve child physical and behavioral health. We have recruited top talent who commit themselves to caring for children. Through this co-development partnership, we will be able to utilize data to support our team in their decision making and focus on delivering the best outcomes", said Gil Peri, President of Riley Children's Health. "Our partnership with Configo allows us to benefit from leading edge tools and services built specifically for children's health systems. We will be co-developing analytic solutions that will amplify our team's ability to proactively care for the patients and families we serve."
Configo will also embed members of its analytics team, led by Warren Boudreau, Vice President of Client Success at Configo, within Riley Children's as part of a co-sourcing approach to the delivery of internal analytical services. The development of the Riley Children's Pediatric Analytic Resource Center (PARC) will enable the organization to identify proactive ways to support patients and families.
"We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with Riley Children's Health and to have the opportunity to transform the role that data plays in improving patient outcomes, staff experience and operating efficiency," said Craig Manson, CEO of Configo Health, "Our clients continually share with us the challenges of recruiting and retaining analytical talent. We believe co-sourcing solves that problem without replacing internal hospital capability."
Dr. Elaine Cox, Chief Medical Officer at Riley Children's added, "We are committed to reducing inequity in patient outcomes but have lacked access to credible data to allow us to focus both our improvement efforts and assess our success. Configo's Health Equity benchmarking tools will change that dynamic allowing us to really understand how we compare to our peers and have the opportunity to share best practices."
About Configo Health, Inc.
Configo Health Inc. is a healthcare data and analytics company, focused exclusively on pediatrics, that helps children's hospitals and their teams make better decisions through the use of timely, trusted and actionable insight. Through its OPUS benchmarking platform, Configo currently serves the needs of Quality & Safety and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion leadership with its Surgery proposition launching later this year. Configo Health has offices in Washington D.C., New York City and Asheville, NC.
About Riley Children's Health – Indianapolis, IN
Riley Children's Health at Indiana University Health is a leading children's health system and Indiana's only comprehensive statewide pediatric health system. Riley Children's Health offers comprehensive pediatric care ranging from routine primary care to the most complex care. The health system connects 200 primary care and 400 specialty care physicians in 19 communities throughout the state of Indiana. Riley Children's Health has the state's only pediatric research center dedicated to discovery.
