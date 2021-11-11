ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter announced today its acquisition of Confluence Tax, a specialist tax practice known for its expertise in providing tax planning, tax compliance and other advisory services to biotechnology and technology companies in the UK. The Confluence Tax merger will strengthen Frazier & Deeter's life sciences and technology practices and will expand the firm's UK geographic presence to include Cambridge as well as London.
"Expanding Frazier & Deeter's presence and expertise in the UK is an exciting move for our firm and our clients," said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter globally. "The team at Confluence Tax is highly regarded in the life sciences community in the UK and has exceptional experience advising biotechnology and technology companies on tax matters."
Confluence Tax Founder Colin Hailey will continue to lead the firm from their office in Cambridge. Confluence Tax will begin to operate as a member of the Frazier & Deeter family of brands.
"Our team is thrilled to become part of Frazier & Deeter. The merger provides a platform for growth for our clients as well as our people. Many of our clients have aspirations to expand into the US or are heading towards an IPO on a US stock exchange. We are excited to be able to offer a wider range of services to support them on this journey," said Colin Hailey.
Malcolm Joy, Lead Partner for Frazier & Deeter in the UK noted, "Our international specialists have been working closely with Confluence Tax to serve their clients for some time now, and we know their team shares Frazier & Deeter's values as represented in our brand promise of Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference. We are delighted to add the Confluence Tax team to our firm."
Frazier & Deeter is ranked among the top 50 accounting and advisory firms in the United States, with nine offices in the US serving thousands of clients around the world. In the US, Frazier & Deeter has been named a Best Firm to Work For and A Best Firm for Women. The firm entered the UK in 2019 under the leadership of Malcolm Joy, who was previously head of the UK Life Sciences sector for a top-five global accounting firm. Since then, the UK practice has grown rapidly, with an emphasis on serving fast-growing technology and life sciences companies as they expand internationally.
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve. Frazier & Deeter and its FD family of brands have offices across the United States and now two in the United Kingdom. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For in the U.S. and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. Frazier & Deeter's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference™.
About Confluence Tax
Confluence Tax was founded in 2010 as the only UK advisory firm to provide tax advice to businesses and individuals specifically within the technology and life sciences industries. The expert team has a deep understanding of companies operating within the knowledge economy and can advise on all aspects of tax and company structuring that are pertinent to this space. The Confluence Tax team operates out of a Cambridge office while serving clients all across the UK.
Confluence Tax is a member of the UK BioIndustry Association and a member of One Nucleus.
