LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with TLC Physical Therapy outpatient therapy division that services patients in west-central area of Florida.
"TLC Physical Therapy was built on the foundation to serve the greater good of all those we encounter," said Florida Market Manager Randy Wiemer, PT. "And as we've grown, so has our focus. In addition to our commitment to help our patients reach their optimal goals, our team also aims to provide compassionate delivery of the highest level of care. Bringing TLC Physical Therapy into the Confluent Health family will allow our practice and team to continue this growth while minimizing the pain, improving the function and enhancing the quality of life of our patients and Florida residents."
TLC Physical Therapy, formerly of Therapy Management Corporation (TMC), will maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's shared management services. These services include premier patient outreach programs as well as top-tier continuing education and staff development opportunities through Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy and higher education group.
"TLC Physical Therapy is a Florida institution. We are thrilled to be onboarding their dedication to clinical excellence and quality care into our offering," said Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Randy and his team have built a leading outpatient division throughout the state of Florida and adding TLC's quality care magic into the mix will add significant value as we continue to help the Sunshine State, together."
TLC Physical Therapy's dedication to its patients in combination with Confluent Health's experience in efficiency and operations will make for a positive impact throughout many Florida communities.
For more information on TLC Physical Therapy, please visit http://www.TLC-PT.com. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
About TLC Physical Therapy:
TLC Physical Therapy is an outpatient therapy division that services patients throughout the state of Florida. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, TLC Physical Therapy positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit TLC-PT.com.
