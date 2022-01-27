LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced plans to relocate and expand its national headquarters in Louisville, a project that will create 350 full-time Kentucky resident jobs with an initial 2022 investment of approximately $10m, furthering recent economic momentum in the commonwealth.
Expansion plans come off the back of an explosive year of growth in 2021, which saw Confluent Health's outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinic footprint grow to 42 company partners, spanning 512 outpatient clinics across 29 states.
Confluent Health currently employs 123 people in Louisville. Jobs created with the expansion include marketing, IT, human resources, administrative and executive roles which fall into Confluent Health's five operating divisions, spanning private practice, higher-education, workplace safety and prevention sites, a national provider network, and a digital innovation center.
"Confluent Health is a Kentucky born and bred healthcare company, proud to reaffirm our national headquarters in Louisville," said Confluent Health's President and CEO Dr. Larry Benz. "We are honored to contribute to Louisville's premier recognition as a healthcare innovation hub and be a part of multiple Kentucky-based businesses dedicated to strong lifestyles, health, and wellness. I am proud to have spent my entire career providing services in Kentucky which began at Ft. Knox as a military officer and then transitioned to private enterprise."
While a location for the project has yet to be determined, work on the headquarters project will begin in the coming weeks with completion anticipated by Summer 2022. Company leaders are expecting the project to double office space from 18,000 square feet to over 36,000 square feet.
Leaders in the Commonwealth celebrated Confluent Health's commitment to economic development and job creation in official statements from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman John Yarmuth, and Senator Mitch McConnell.
"Kentucky is an incredible place to do business. Confluent Health has established itself as a distinguished leader in our robust healthcare industry and their commitment to creating great jobs right here at home demonstrates Larry Benz's Kentucky-first vision for growth. It is exciting to see a locally grown commonwealth venture continue to thrive," said Senator Mitch McConnell.
"Louisville is an international leader in the future of health and aging innovation as home to the largest collection of headquarters in this vital industry. We are excited to celebrate Confluent Health's rapid growth nationwide and the expansion of its Louisville headquarters that will bring hundreds of additional good jobs to our city," said Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer in an official statement.
"Today's announcement of the expansion of Confluent Health's presence here in Louisville is outstanding news for our city and commonwealth, and another clear sign that Kentucky is at the forefront of our nation's economic recovery," Congressman John Yarmuth said. "This investment will not only grow our city's already thriving healthcare innovation field, but will create hundreds of good jobs and help expand the availability of what is often life-changing care. I'm thankful to Dr. Larry Benz and his entire team for their continued dedication to our community."
"As we continue to build on our economic momentum of the past year, health care-related companies will be an important part of our continued growth," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "Kentucky is well-positioned to support this rapidly expanding industry, and job creation and investment at existing companies like Confluent Health is proof of that. I want to thank the leaders at Confluent Health for this commitment to create even more quality jobs in the commonwealth."
In addition to Confluent Health's outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinic footprint, it also houses a higher-education company, Evidence in Motion, who focuses on post-professional training, houses the nation's largest residency and fellowship program, and offers university partnerships in entry-level physical and occupational therapy, and PA programs.
Occupational health company, Fit For Work, holds 1,500 workplace safety and injury prevention sites in 48 states. PTPN is a national Independent Provider Association, and Confluent Ventures is an Innovation Center with digital health, virtual reality physical therapy, and omnichannel healthcare pathway solutions.
To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 3366810336, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE Confluent Health