LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with Foothills Therapy Partners (FTP), a private and physical therapist-owned physical therapy group with a 45-clinic strong footprint across Arizona. In the metro Phoenix area, FTP operates 26 clinics under the Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy™ brand and seven sports training and performance clinics which operate as Foothills Acceleration and Sports Training™ (FAST). In Tucson, FTP operates 12 clinics as ProActive Physical Therapy, including multiple hand therapy clinics.
"Over 21 years, FTP has evolved into Arizona's premier provider of physical therapy care, delivering clinical excellence by attracting and empowering the best talent in the region," says Mike Basten, PT, DPT, Foothills CEO. "Throughout the years, our practice has grown to include 45 locations throughout Phoenix and Tucson, all for the convenience of our patients, clients, and referring providers."
In addition to well-appointed clinics which are located in convenient settings near high traffic areas, FTP delivers comprehensive physical therapy programs that include specialized services for acute injuries, chronic conditions, pre-and post-surgical rehabilitation, and sports medicine. FTP's specialty-trained and board-certified therapists also treat patients with pelvic health therapy, hand therapy, pediatric therapy, geriatric therapy, temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), and more.
"Joining the Confluent Health family, a therapist-owned multi-geographic practice, will allow our clinics and staff to continue our historical growth while keeping patient care top of mind," added Dr. Basten.
This partnership will allow FTP to maintain its existing brands while gaining access to Confluent Health's shared management services. These services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, marketing and finance tools as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally-recognized residency, Fellowship, and certification education provider in a physical and occupational therapy program.
"We are proud to welcome Foothills into the Confluent family. Adding FTP's unmatched dedication to specialized patient care and talent development will be a core focus of our new partnership," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Mike and his entire team comprise a pre-eminent practice in the Southwest and are going to add significant value as we grow together. This partnership has endless possibilities."
"As a physical therapist-owned business, Mike has mastered the integration of bringing together the best clinical talent and delivering the highest quality service and care excellence. In the years to come, accommodating the vast growth and volume of musculoskeletal and chronic pain patients requires proven, hands-on partnerships and we believe Foothills is perfectly aligned to answer the call."
FTP's patient-centric dedication, in combination with Confluent Health's experience in operations and efficiency, will make for a positive impact in the Southwest region.
The partnership agreement between Confluent Health and Foothills Therapy Partners was advised by Livingstone Partners.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
