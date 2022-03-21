LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with IncreMedical Therapy Solutions, a private post-acute care physical medicine management group, currently serving clients and patients in 41 locations across Indiana, Georgia, and Wyoming.
"Over the past 20+ years, IncreMedical Therapy Solutions has evolved value-based care delivery in the post-acute continuum for hospitals, ACOs, and physician practices," says Greg Cooper, Managing Partner of IncreMedical.
"Helping our clients reduce cost and prevent readmissions with an emphasis on population health and improved outcomes for patients is the hallmark of our mission.
"Our focus includes cost-effective care management of musculoskeletal conditions involving proactive physical therapy, risk stratification, and patient engagement strategies. We view this partnership as an outstanding opportunity for IncreMedical Therapy Solutions to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's industry-leading employer health services, continuing education, and professional development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized research and education program."
"We are proud to partner with IncreMedical Therapy Solutions and have known about their impressive solutions combining technology-supported care pathways and growth for years," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Greg and Barry's entire team are pre-eminent clinical leaders and are going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."
"Joining the Confluent Health family will allow our company and staff to expand our population health management services, bringing together clinical talent who are gifted at re-engineering care pathways," comments Barry Carlstedt, PT, Managing Partner of IncreMedical Therapy Solutions.
"In the years to come, managing the vast growth of patients with costly musculoskeletal and chronic conditions requires proven, hands-on partnerships, and we believe IncreMedical Therapy Solutions is perfectly aligned to answer the call."
IncreMedical Therapy Solutions' dedication to its patients and their care teams in combination with Confluent Health's experience in operations and efficiency will make for a positive impact in the broader healthcare community.
