LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with Manual Edge Physiotherapy (Manual Edge PT), a private and therapist-owned physical therapy practice located in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"Over the past 12 years, Manual Edge PT has evolved its practice to include several, highly trained manual physical therapists, each with a unique specialty but all using hands-on therapy to get our patients better," said Co-Owner Tim Bonack, PT DOMP(C).
In addition to the clinic's patient commitment, Manual Edge PT also offers a diverse list of services including treatments for back and neck pain, extremity pain, concussion, headache, TMJ, and other facial pain as well as specialties specific to women's and men's health.
"Joining the Confluent Health family will allow our practice and team to continue this growth while keeping our Colorado Springs community and patients at the top of our mind."
This partnership allows for Manual Edge PT to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's shared management services. These services include premier patient outreach programs as well as top tier continuing education and staff development opportunities through Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy and higher education group.
"We've known about Manual Edge PT and their dedication to individualized and personal care for years," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Tim and his entire team make up a leading practice in Colorado Springs and are going to add significant value as we grow together."
Manual Edge PT's dedication to its patients in combination with Confluent Health's experience in efficiency and operations will make for a positive impact in the Colorado Springs community.
For more information on Manuel Edge PT, please visit manualedge.com. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
###
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
About Manual Edge Physiotherapy:
Manual Edge Physiotherapy (Manual Edge PT) is a Colorado-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Manual Edge PT positively impacts patients lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit manualedge.com, or find them on Facebook at @manualedge.
Media Contact
Jennifer Williams, Confluent Health, 9199774444, jwilliams@919marketing.com
SOURCE Confluent Health