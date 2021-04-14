LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with both Shea Physical Therapy (Shea PT) and Hand Therapy Services of Corpus Christi (Hand Therapy Services). Both are private and therapist-owned practices located within Corpus Christi, Texas, with Shea PT specializing in physical therapy and Hand Therapy Services specializing in hand therapy.
"Since opening our doors in 1988 we've evolved our practice while keeping one goal in mind: the health, safety, and well-being of our patients," said Shea PT and Hand Therapy Services owners, Dan Shea, PT, and Debbie Shea, PT, in a joint statement. "Throughout the years our practices have grown to include ten licensed therapists and an athletic trainer, as well as certified hand and lymphedema occupational therapists, and all to ensure the best for our patients."
In addition to the clinic's convenience factor, Shea PT and Hand Therapy Services also includes services such as joint replacements, industrial and sports rehabilitation and safety ergonomics for local refineries.
"Joining the Confluent Health family will allow both of our practices and staff to continue to grow while keeping our Corpus Christi community at the top of mind."
This partnership allows for Shea PT and Hand Therapy Services to maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Confluent Health's shared management services. These services include efficient branding, marketing and finance tools as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized physical therapy program.
"We are proud to partner with Shea PT and Hand Therapy Services and have been a fan of Dan and Debbie's dedication to compassionate healthcare and growth for years," said Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "This partnership represents our goal of working with reputable market leaders and together creating local opportunities to further physical therapy access and care. We're excited to do just that with Dan, Debbie and their dedicated team."
The team's dedication to its patients in combination with Confluent Health's experience in growth and operations will make for a positive impact in the Corpus Christi area.
For more information on Shea PT, please visit sheaphysicaltherapy.com. To learn more about Hand Therapy Services, visit http://www.handtherapyservicescc.com/home. For more information on Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a Louisville, Kentucky-based private holding company focused on creating a healthcare system that recognizes physical and occupational therapy providers as the Best First Choice for preventing and managing musculoskeletal and movement disorders. Confluent Health offers the following management services: evidence-based practice, patient loyalty, regulatory assurance, marketing and branding, clinic operations, hiring and retention, strategy, accounting and finance, and customer service to Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake, BreakThrough Physical Therapy, Capitol Physical Therapy, Colorado in Motion, Confluent Physical Therapy, El Paso Physical Therapy Specialists, the Evidence In Motion family of companies, Fit For Work, HPRC, Lake Center for Rehab, Mountain River Physical Therapy, OSPT, Pappas | OPT Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy Central, ProActive Physical Therapy Specialists, ProRehab Physical Therapy, PTPN, Redbud Physical Therapy, Rehab Therapy Works, RET Physical Therapy Group, Shea Physical Therapy, SporTherapy, TOSPT, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, Western Berks Physical Therapy and Wellness Group and Xcel Sports Medicine. Together, these companies share a common ownership team and are committed to developing a learning, purpose, and coaching culture.
About Shea Physical Therapy and Hand Therapy Services of Corpus Christi:
Shea Physical Therapy and Hand Therapy Services of Corpus Christi are both private and therapist-owned physical therapy practices that are focused on being the Best First Choice in preventing and managing musculoskeletal and movement disorders throughout Corpus Christi, Texas. Since opening our doors in 1988, Shea Physical Therapy and Hand Therapy Services of Corpus Christi have provided patients with a range of clinical expertise in joint replacements, industrial and sports rehabilitation and safety ergonomics. For more information visit sheaphysicaltherapy.com or handtherapyservicescc.com.
