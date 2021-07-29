SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect-UV's new line of UV-C Air Purifiers aim to solve the problem of dangerous indoor air quality. The air purifiers combine HEPA filtration, which can filter down to 0.1 micron, with UV-C light sanitation, which destroys the RNA and DNA of microorganisms. Combined, the two cleaning methods ensure that potentially dangerous viruses, bacteria, fungi, pollen, smoke, and dust are not being circulated in the air.
Connect-UV's new Air Purifier Pro 500 quietly cleans up to 557 square feet, cycling the air 3.7 times per hour. The Air Purifier Pro Max 5000 can clean up to 5,287 square feet, cycling the air 3.5 times per hour. Both purifiers include UV-C light sanitation, HEPA level 13 filter, an PM2.5 air monitoring system that displays the real time indoor air quality, are wall mountable, include a remote control and ships for free within the United State.
Indoor air quality can be 2-5 times more polluted than outdoor air, according to the EPA. Poor air quality can wreak havoc on allergy suffers, lead to asthma, headache, irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, fatigue, respiratory disease, heart disease, and even cancer. Illnesses including Legionnaires' Disease, flu and COVID-19 can spread through the air, while indoor radon pollution is the second leading cause of lung cancer.
"With the Delta variant surging and school about to start, we are hearing from customers who want solutions to clean the air." Said Tom Mitchell, Executive Director of Strategy and Business Development for Connect-UV, "Connect-UV's new air purifiers join our line up of UV-C sanitizing lockers, carts, and desktop units, all designed to kill germs and bacteria on phones and personal items."
At only 11.5 inches high, the Air Purifier Pro 500 is compact and powerful enough to clean the air in 557 sqft, making it a great option for homes, small shops, medical offices, classrooms, and daycare centers. At 49.2 inches tall, the Air Purifier Pro Max 5,000 is the perfect solution for large spaces such as warehouses, gyms, auditoriums, convention centers, restaurants, and automotive dealerships. Both units can be wall mounted or free standing and ship for free in the United States.
Connect-UV is the dream of 17-year-old entrepreneur Nic Brown, who envisioned a future where phones, personal devices, and the air are cleaned using UV-C light, allowing people to stay connected in a healthier way. Connect-UV was established in 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona.
