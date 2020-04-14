SHELTON, Conn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Plastics, a company based in Shelton, CT is pleased to announce our latest offering for the healthcare professionals with our "MOD-CLIPS" designed to keep those annoying mask strings off the ears where they cause redness abrasion, headaches and sometimes even cuts.
The MOD-CLIPS are made from Hi-Density Polyethylene tough, wear resistance material that is resistant to moisture and chemicals. It is considered a "SAFE" plastic material. The MOD-CLIPS are placed on the back of the head and users are able to put mask strings in a comfortable level depending on head size, while keeping their ears pain-free from blisters, headaches, wear, abrasion and even cuts. Additionally, first responders won't have to constantly touch their faces when readjusting the mask. Many first responders are working around the clock with N95 masks on and Modern Plastics believes this, simple and very inexpensive new product will make their jobs easier and pain-free.
"We are trying to do everything we can to make our healthcare professionals, first responders, doctors, nurses and the public wearing masks much more comfortable so they can focus on saving lives," explains company President, Bing Carbone.
The plastics manufacturing plant is proud to add this to their COVID19 Response product line. Modern Plastics is a sheet, rod, tube, and film distributor of plastic materials, most of those are medical grade materials to be put in the human body. This company is now using its know how and equipment to join the fight against the coronavirus. Employees are now working around the clock to try to fill the new orders coming in each day.
Modern Plastics is also making clear plastic face shields, intubation enclosures and plastic barriers meant to keep store clerks and the public safe.
Visit https://modernplastics.com/infection-control-division/ for more information.
Joseph C. Carbone founded Modern Plastics in 1945 with a simple philosophy: "Whatever it takes." Since then, Modern Plastics has led the way by setting new industry standards for over 75 years in plastics distribution with technology such as material bar coding, complete material traceability, sophisticated storage of plastics and long-term record retention on all shipments. Their inventory and product lines continue to expand to meet customer expectations.