NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut's innovative, growing companies, in partnership with AdvanceCT and BioCT, today announced an effort to promote Connecticut's life sciences ecosystem.
The effort, "Connecticut: Where Science Lives," highlights the life sciences opportunities in Connecticut and attracts new businesses to the state, while supporting existing businesses. Designed by Primacy, a full-service digital experience agency located in Farmington, the integrated marketing campaign includes a dedicated website; traditional, digital and out of home (OOH) advertising; and social media outreach. It was prompted by state legislation passed in 2018 to position Connecticut as a leader in life sciences.
"Connecticut has become a nucleus of life science advancement, and companies of all sizes are taking maximum advantage of intellectual capital, talent and practical expertise to be found here," said Dawn Hocevar, president and CEO of BioCT, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and growing bioscience in Connecticut. "Startup activity is at a high; we are seeing record investment and expansion within the ecosystem, and several new commercial developments are underway to deliver increased lab space and resources in the near future."
Connecticut has seen a surge of activity in the life sciences sector from the growth of companies like Sema4 and Arvinas; the $200 million, 14-story, 513,000-square-foot, LEED-certified office space and life sciences incubator in New Haven; and the COVID-related successes from Pfizer.
"Through the Connecticut Bioscience Innovation Fund (CBIF), we are seeing more investment opportunities in life sciences than ever before," said Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations. "The hope is that this campaign highlights what most of us who live here already know – companies can succeed here because of access to capital, resources and top talent, which are essential for growth."
At the center of the effort is its website, WhereScienceLives.org, which provides information tailored to specific target audiences: career seekers, entrepreneurs and startups and VCs. The content includes resources pertaining not only to the life sciences industry but also to overall living and running a business in Connecticut.
"The Where Science Lives campaign is consistent with our mission to engage, retain and recruit businesses to our state," said Peter Denious, President and CEO of AdvanceCT. "Life sciences is one of our key industries in Connecticut, and this campaign highlights our value proposition for employers and industry professionals. We look forward to making new connections and helping interested employers and talent learn more about the life – and the science – in our great state."
About AdvanceCT
AdvanceCT is a nonprofit organization that works to engage, retain and recruit businesses and advance the overall economic competitiveness of Connecticut. AdvanceCT works in close collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), as well as the private sector and other statewide economic development organizations to implement high-impact and inclusive economic development solutions. Our team advocates for and promotes Connecticut as a location for companies to compete and grow. For more information, visit http://www.advancect.org.
About BioCT
BioCT is the bioscience industry voice for Connecticut, dedicated to growing a vibrant ecosystem by supporting innovation, collaboration, networking, education, talent engagement and advocacy. BioCT brings together companies, institutions, entrepreneurs, investors, government, service providers and other passionate, dedicated people, to build a thriving bioscience community to improve patients' lives and public health, while driving economic growth. For more information, visit http://www.bioct.org.
About Connecticut Innovations
Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut's innovative, growing companies. CI provides venture capital and strategic support for early-stage technology companies, financial support for innovation and collaboration, and connections to its well-established network of partners and professionals. For more information, visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.
