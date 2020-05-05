Conning: Life-Annuity and Health M&A Continued as Insurers Looked for Growth in 2019; Muted Growth in 2020 Projected

-- In 2019, the need to support growth and expansion remained a key theme driving M&A -- Sellers were motivated to dispose of businesses that were no longer core or lacked profitable scale -- 2020 M&A is expected to be muted due to COVID-19