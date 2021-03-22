TORONTO, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmaceutical packaging capabilities are often constrained by the capital costs in rolling out new equipment and meeting flexible packaging production schedules. This is especially problematic when scaling up packaging activities from clinical to commercial as forecasts become more sophisticated and flexibility, collaboration and communication is necessary.
The journey from clinical operations to commercialization possesses a slew of challenges such as package design, documentation preparedness, capacity issues, general growth complications, internal culture, management maintenance and standardizing a complicated operation for the mass market. Avoiding these pitfalls, in order to achieve efficiency and alleviate delays, requires subject matter expertise, a lean and continuous improvement mindset and the ability to form strategic partnerships.
This presentation will examine these scale-up challenges and suggest ways to best overcome them.
Join expert speakers from Sharp, John Hogan, Projects/Commercial Manager and Nick Seibert, Account Executive, in a live webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Considerations for Clinical Packaging That Will Impact Commercial-Scale Success.
