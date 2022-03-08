TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, microbial fermentation has been used for the commercialization of biologics, with the fermentation of recombinant proteins such as insulin in stainless steel bioreactors as large as 100,000 L. A long-standing favorite within the industry, these stainless-steel fermenters boast a long history in biopharma manufacturing — though are not without their limitations.
Recent innovations in single-use fermenters, which offer an agile and cost-effective solution with reduced cleaning and validation requirements, have led single-use fermenters to gain ground quickly — but knowing when to use stainless steel versus single-use fermenters, or even a hybrid approach, can be challenging.
Join this webinar as the featured speakers discuss the pros, cons and use cases for each type of technology and what the speakers think the future holds when it comes to their sustainability within the industry. The speakers will also share things to consider when looking for a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) to partner with for fermentation needs.
Join experts from BIOVECTRA, Gregor Awang, Director, Biologics Process Development; and Cameron Graham, Pharmaceutical Process Engineer, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Considerations for Microbial Fermentation: Single Use vs. Stainless Steel Fermenters.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks