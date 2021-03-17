TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- proved patient outcomes.Every drug development program must begin with a thorough identification of all relevant stakeholders — patients, physicians, regulators, investors — and an understanding of how they factor into the development process. It's not just a matter of courtesy; a comprehensive examination of the roles played by all participants has the potential to produce faster and more concrete results, leading to improved patient outcomes.
Register for this webinar to learn about these and other vital product development considerations, such as:
- Developing a framework for handling multiple endpoints for the drug's go-to-market label
- Determining the potential of adaptive design for optimizing the trial and evaluating the applicability of various adaptive design approaches
- Key interactions and questions to ask when seeking regulatory input of pivotal study designs
Join expert speakers from Premier Research, Abie Ekangaki, Ph.D., Vice President, Statistical Consulting; Rupa Doshi, Executive Director, Program Strategy – Oncology; and Irene Figari, Sr. Director, Regulatory Affairs, in a live webinar on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Considerations to Improve Patient Outcomes in Early Drug Development.
