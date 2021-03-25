Consolidated Healthcare Services

SARASOTA, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Solodko, CEO of Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS), has announced the company is now offering new and reconditioned medical imaging equipment sourcing and financing for medical diagnostic imaging centers. 

CHS is an administrative management company that is expert at back-office operations for existing medical imaging clinics. This allows medical imaging centers to concentrate on their patients while CHS assures the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their facility.  

CHS is experienced in managing medical diagnostic imaging businesses. Contracted services have ranged from insurance and vendor coordination, to staffing and HR management, to IT and legal assistance, and more.

"We are now adding the ability to source refurbished and new medical imaging equipment to our service offering," said Peter Solodko. "Options to finance this equipment have also been added. Combating ever-increasing costs is a challenging dilemma in our industry. There are financing choices available that can help reduce up-front costs and make it more affordable for ongoing equipment upgrades and enhancements. I am excited to now offer this valuable service."

Experienced medical equipment experts are on hand to assess different models and manufacturers across a range of modalities including MRI machines, CT scanners and X-ray equipment. From a financial perspective, leasing, rental and sale-leaseback options can be customized to best fit each specific scenario.

"Medical diagnostic imaging is changing rapidly. Finding new ways to remain efficient and cost-effective are now more important than ever," Solodko stated. "Adding these new services to what we already provide to medical imaging centers is evidence of our commitment to the industry."  

About Consolidated Healthcare Services

Consolidated Healthcare Services (CHS) provides administrative services to diagnostic imaging facilities. From its home office in downtown Sarasota, Florida, the company provides primary in-house functions of administration, human resources, transcription, finance, insurance contracting, information systems and technology, billing and collection, medical technology and medical imaging equipment sourcing and financing. Consolidated Healthcare Services monitors the overall performance and operation of each imaging center from its one central location.

