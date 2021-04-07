SAINT JOHN, NB, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidator Operating Platform VIS presents a comprehensive guide to the corporate world of animal healthcare services in North America. The analysis features active veterinary groups owning the largest share of the market and provides a breakdown by:

  • Source of financing
  • The number of hospitals owned
  • Geographical area of operations
  • Practice acquisition eligibility criteria
  • Type of partnership agreement with practice owners (100 percent or majority/minority sale, investment opportunities for the seller, etc.)
  • Business support offered (back-office, management, marketing, pharmaceuticals, etc.) post-acquisition.

Access the list for free: https://links.vetintegrations.com/vetgroups.

"This market analysis will be especially useful for practice owners who consider selling and want to understand how the deal can be structured and how their legacy will be preserved," Dr. Ivan Zak, CEO of VIS, said.

About VIS

VIS is building the first consolidator operating platform in veterinary and other domains. Leveraging deep executive domain knowledge, VIS crafted a playbook for sustainable acquisition, integration and management of practices with a special focus on burnout prevention. VIS solution is a complex combination of proprietary methodologies, operating framework, and data-driven technology designed to accelerate enterprise value creation. For more information, please visit https://vetintegrations.com/consolidator-operating-framework/.

If you have any questions, please contact Galyna Danylenko, PR Lead at VIS: 306865@email4pr.com, +14432547567

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidator-roll-call-vis-released-the-ultimate-list-of-veterinary-groups-in-north-america-301263824.html

SOURCE VIS

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.