VERO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and United Properties are pleased to announce construction is steadily advancing at Watercrest Sarasota Senior Living Community in Sarasota, Florida. The 198-unit, luxury senior living campus is currently under construction by Walker and Company and scheduled to welcome residents in late summer.
Ideally located at 4100 University Parkway, Watercrest Sarasota will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 72 independent living, 94 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.
"Watercrest Sarasota invites seniors to enjoy an exceptional senior living experience in one of our nation's most beautiful settings," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are blessed to collaborate with United Properties and Walker and Company in the culmination of this project as we prepare to welcome founding residents to their new home at Watercrest Sarasota."
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative memory care programming offers unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.
Watercrest Sarasota is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and United Properties. Their first project, Watercrest Naples Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed its founding residents earlier this year in Naples, FL.
Founded in 1916 and based in Minneapolis, United Properties has developed nearly 200 projects totaling more than 20 million square feet and nearly $1 billion over the last 30 years, including 17 senior housing communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver and Naples markets, with five more under development.
United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. For information, visit www.uproperties.com.
For community information, virtual tours or to place your reservation at Watercrest Sarasota, please contact Collin Baranick, Executive Director at 941-979-1396 or sarasota@watercrestseniorliving.com.
A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.