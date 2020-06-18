MAITLAND, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Consulate Health Care, one of the nation's leading providers of senior health care services and the largest in Florida, announced the appointment of Tim Lehner to Chief Operating Officer.
"I am thrilled to have the executive experience and track record of Tim joining the Consulate leadership team. His passion for people and quality is palpable. He brings a deeply committed focus on improving the patient experience and staff engagement, and he will be an important member of the Executive team. I look forward to tapping his extensive experience to help Consulate realize lateral and vertical growth in the years to come", said Chris Bryson, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Lehner's family has been serving the industry since 1948. He started his career working in a number of roles across the post-acute setting including housekeeping, maintenance, nursing assistant, and administration before moving into various leadership and executive positions with regional and multi-state post-acute operators.
Prior to joining Consulate, Tim held the position of COO at Windsor Health Care in California since 2015. In just one year, he significantly impacted growth in earnings through a balanced approach to patient care and employee development. He was instrumental in leading the company through the 2019 change in Medicare reimbursement methodology (PDPM), building their first executive leadership program, securing lending relationships to create options for growth within their portfolio, leading the creation of new clinical programs for behavioral health, veterans, and respiratory residents, and creating the "No Hate Program" to welcome both staff and residents regardless of race, religion, or identity. His centers were recipients of multiple quality awards including 25 Baldridge Awards, of which 3 were Silver. Tim also served in senior leadership roles at Avamere Health Services, Regency Pacific, Inc., Evergreen Health Care, and The Park Associates. He also served as the President of the Washington Healthcare Association.
Tim earned a B.S. degree in History from Portland State University.
About Consulate Health Care
Consulate Health Care is leading national provider of senior healthcare services and the largest provider in Florida, specializing in post-acute care. We offer services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer's and dementia care. Our compassionate caregivers carry out our mission every day of "Providing Service with Our Hearts and Hands," caring for our patients like family, not because it's their job, but because it's their calling. For more information about our nationwide family of dedicated health care providers, or to explore exciting career opportunities, please visit us at www.consulatehealthcare.com.
