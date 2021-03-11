NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new report, Consumer Perspectives on Patient Experience 2021. The paper evaluates responses from over 2,000 consumers in the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Australia and the United Kingdom to reveal the qualities consumers look for in their healthcare experience. A follow-up to The Beryl Institute's 2018 Consumer Report, the study's findings remain largely consistent with the findings from two years prior, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of this global inquiry was to identify what matters most to healthcare consumers and provide tangible takeaways to help healthcare organizations improve experience. The overarching message from consumers is organizations must do better at listening, communicating and partnering with patients and their families and the healthcare workforce in order to succeed.
The report illustrates key considerations for healthcare organizations and leaders to excel at improving patient experience:
- Build processes to ensure consumers feel listened to and communicated with effectively.
- Commit to and ensure an integrated approach to experience.
- Equip and empower everyone in your organization to deliver a consistently exceptional experience.
- Remember that the continuum of care expands far beyond facility walls.
- Connect experience to outcomes, brand loyalty and the bottom line.
"What the data ultimately shows us is an immutable fact observed across many of the studies conducted over the past few years at The Beryl Institute, that no matter where one stands on the planet, they see themselves as a human being with hopes, needs and dreams," said Jason Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "And these core ideas of how they want to be treated, communicated to, respected and understood hold true for everyone."
This report is available with an Executive Brief, a three-page summary with key points and takeaways: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/PXCONSUMERSTUDYBrief
LanguageLine Solutions partnered with The Beryl Institute to create the following four translations of the report:
To download the report, please visit: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/PXCONSUMERSTUDY
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
About InMoment:
Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where patient, employee, and healthcare needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.
Media Contact
Emily Solinger, The Beryl Institute, 8664882379, emily.solinger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute