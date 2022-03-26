The Beryl Institute-Ipsos PX Pulse trends consumer perspectives on patient experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute and Ipsos released findings from the eighth PX Pulse, a survey to track current perspectives on patient experience in healthcare across the United States. This report trends data related to the consumer experience from data first collected pre-pandemic in December 2019 and into 2022 as we continue to learn how to live with the virus.
This report continues to track the impact of COVID-19, revealing consumer perspectives on such topics as comfort in returning to seek care, issues influencing their decision-making, visitation policies and experiences with healthcare incivility.
Key findings include:
- Quality of healthcare hit a low point with just 45% of respondents rating the quality of their healthcare as good or very good, down 11 points from last quarter.
- Affordability and costs continue to be the most important healthcare issues to consumers. Having affordable insurance options, out-of-pocket costs and the cost of health insurance premiums were the top three most important issues to respondents.
- Consumers see benefits and insurance coverage as the biggest drivers of decision-making in where to receive care.
- Consumers believe that some amount of visitation and care partner presence should be allowed in hospitals, as they see care partners as very important during a healthcare encounter.
- Fifty-three percent of U.S. consumers agree, and 14% strongly agree (over two-thirds) that incivility is an issue in healthcare today.
"While we acknowledge the greater global struggles we are currently facing as a world, the findings revealed here touch at the heart of our humanity," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "How we best engage patients, their care partners and visitors in new and positive ways and how we support the real issues that drive how people make choices in healthcare [… ] provide a means for reflection and discussion in every healthcare organization."
About the PX Pulse Survey
The Beryl Institute – Ipsos PX Pulse represents a first-of-its-kind effort to elevate understanding of the current perspectives on patient experience in U.S. healthcare.
This effort regularly captures healthcare consumer perspectives of patient experience in the United States, determines the practices and processes that have the greatest impact and influence on healthcare consumers, and tracks how the market sees patient experience evolving over time.
About The Beryl Institute
The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
About Ipsos
Ipsos is a certified provider of CAHPS surveys and of analytic and advisory services to turn data into meaningful insight and improvements. Over the past 25 years, Ipsos has served hundreds of health care organizations on many CAHPS protocols, including HCAHPS, Home Health CAHPS, Hospice CAHPS, ICH CAHPS, ACO CAHPS, OAS CAHPS, CAHPS 5.0H, CG-CAHPS, and PCMH.
Ipsos is the world's third largest Insights and Analytics company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5,000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.
For more information on Ipsos' patient experience and healthcare contributions, you can follow Ipsos Public Affairs on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Ipsosus).
