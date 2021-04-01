MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dramatic expansion of the Affordable Care Act's health insurance subsidies – paired with a one-time six-month special enrollment period – is providing an extraordinary opportunity for millions of Americans to enroll in comprehensive health coverage. The subsidy expansion – made possible by provisions of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) – is driving consumer interest regarding the law's provisions.
In response to heightened consumer appeals for specifics about the law, healthinsurance.org has dedicated its efforts to educating consumers with a series of articles about ARP's impact. And, in April, the site will further assist consumers by providing an updated version of the site's immensely popular Obamacare subsidy calculator, designed to help consumers quickly identify eligibility for premium tax credits.
American Rescue Plan explained
Since 1994, healthinsurance.org has helped American consumers navigate a complex and changing individual market and, over the past decade, has provided extensive analysis of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). New articles from health reform authority Louise Norris explain how more ARP will deliver more affordable access to ACA coverage:
- by lowering costs for existing marketplace buyers through premium subsidy enhancements
- by rescuing consumers from tax-time repayment of excess premium subsidies for 2020
- through $0 Silver premiums for many Americans who will receive unemployment in 2021
- by giving young adults affordable coverage options – even if they have higher incomes
Subsidy calculator reboot with 2021 subsidy
Subsidy-related explainers are among the most visited pages at healthinsurance.org. The site's Obamacare subsidy calculator alone has been visited nearly a million times since it first appeared in 2014. Starting April 1, consumers will be able to utilize the site's updated calculator to quickly assess their eligibility for premium subsidies in all federally facilitated marketplaces for 2021. (State-based marketplace subsidies will be displayed as data becomes available,)
"Consumers who take the time to check out the American Rescue Plan's provisions – and then check their subsidy estimate – are likely to be pleasantly surprised," Norris says. "The enhanced subsidies will allow existing policyholders in many states a chance to 'level up' to better coverage, and individuals who have been previously deterred by high premiums to finally locate affordable plans."
