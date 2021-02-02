BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest installment of its Employer Virtual Roundtable series, ConsumerMedical will explore the operational and financial implications of COVID-19 and related trends that HR leaders should consider in their benefit strategies to best meet the needs of today's workforce. Featuring leading experts in employer-sponsored healthcare from the nation's most progressive companies, this free, live panel discussion will be held on Thursday, February 11 at 12:00 EST.
The roundtable, entitled Emerging Trends in Health Benefits Design: Post-Pandemic Practices, will be moderated by Brian Marcotte, past president and CEO of the Business Group on Health. It will also include panelists Leslie Melton, director of Benefits, Northrop Grumman, Faye Godwin, manager of Retirement Programs, University of Texas System and John Hosea, vice president of Benefits and Operations, Health Care Services Corporation (Blue Cross Blue Shield).
Panelists will address several timely questions and topics, including:
- How the pandemic has impacted benefit spend for employers
- How and if performance measurement and metrics have changed over the past year
- What benefits are being most/least used, and if and how that is impacting spend, productivity and other issues
- How employers can best help more employees access mental health services, specifically identifying top providers and securing appointments
- How the increased use of technology, such as virtual expert medical opinions, is helping employees with chronic and serious illnesses access top-performing providers
"We've seen tremendous changes in the benefits industry since COVID-19," says Kevin Kickhaefer, CEO of ConsumerMedical. "Those changes have real implications, including operational and financial considerations that HR leaders must integrate into their benefit strategies. We are honored to host this roundtable which gives employers the chance to learn from industry experts about the changes that will be most impactful and the solutions that can help them best meet the needs of employees."
For more information and to register, visit ConsumerMedical webinar registration.
About ConsumerMedical
ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over six million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for 25 years. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. http://www.consumermedical.com
