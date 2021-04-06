TARZANA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since November 2020, West and Central African nations have been battling the 12th outbreak of Ebola, a continuing and deadly threat that has ravaged these countries with more than 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths since 2014, the same year First Aid Global LLC started their specialized pandemic-related supply company, ContagionSurvival.com.
"Seven years seems like a long time living in a world of pandemics," says a company spokesman, "But it has become clear that the current state of contagions and our need for readiness is not going to change any time soon. Just as we are concerned about new strains of the Corona Virus, there are also new strains of Ebola to worry about. It's a reminder that we are never free from the threat of Worldwide Pandemic Outbreaks and we should remain ever-vigilant. ContagionSurvival.com, through First Aid Global has been supplying our Contagion Kits and Family Pandemic Units to domestic and international cargo vessels, freight airlines, industry and business and most importantly to mom and pop customers all over America. We started this and we're still in it to stay."
First Aid Global is an online supplier of first aid supplies, safety products, earthquake and preparedness kits and PPE. Their brand of emergency backpacks, "PrepareSurvive", has sold over 100,000 units.
