ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Analysts at TMR estimate the continence care market to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Increase in prevalence of stress incontinence and urge urinary incontinence fuels the growth of continence care market. Rising preference for minimally invasive continence care products for low risk of complications gains prominence in the continence care market. These devices help to prevent bladder injury, and are receiving adoption to reduce hospitalization and treatment costs for improved patient outcomes.
Moreover, product innovations and product approvals stimulate the growth of continence care market. The U.S. FDA approval of 'Attain' – a non-implantable muscle stimulator for the treatment of urge, stress, mixed urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence in women, which is available over-the-counter is a case in point.
North America holds substantial revenue in the continence care market. The availability of a range of continence care products, along with recent development of electric stimulation devices in the U.S. spells growth in the continence care market of the region. The availability of reimbursement schemes such as manual electric stimulation of the pelvic floor for 15 minutes that is covered under the CPT code of 97032 of the U.S. reimbursement program stokes growth.
Continence Care Market – Key Findings of Report
- Incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infection necessitates companies to shift product offering from traditional indwelling catheters and increase the availability of intermittent catheters
- Innovations for non-implantable and wearable electrical stimulation devices due to their efficiency to treat and manage stress, urge, and mixed incontinence among men and women to expand growth frontiers of continence care market
- Companies in the continence care market engage in R&D to increase the availability of over-the-counter products for home use
- Absorbents product segment held the leading share of 71.3% of the continence care market in the recent past
- Availability of alternative incontinence treatment and management methods such as incontinence pads and therapeutic drugs affecting sales of continence care devices. In order to minimize dwindling sales, manufacturers in the continence care market need to diversify production into alternative treatment and management methods such as absorbable underwear and antispasmodic agents.
- Presence of a handful of companies in the manufacture of non-implantable and wearable electrical stimulation continence care products opens opportunities for startups and small players to foray into the space
- Launch of wearable continence care products supported by mobile apps to catalyze the continence care market. For instance, the first wearable continence care device DFree is supported by a mobile app that features to adjust the threshold timings and notifies the user based on their selection of 70%, 80%, or 85% fullness of the bladder.
Continence Care Market – Growth Drivers
- High prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, expanding geriatric population, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies fuel the growth of continence care market
- Product innovations such as electrical stimulation devices and R&D for increasing range of over-the-counter (OTC) products stimulates the continence care market
Continence Care Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the continence care market are;
- ABENA A/S
- Attends Healthcare Products Inc.
- Beambridge Medical Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- ConvaTec Group plc
- Hollister Incorporated
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Pacey MedTech Ltd.
- Uresta
- Vesiflo Inc.
- Atlantic Therapeutics
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Coloplast A/S
- Drylock Technologies
- InControl Medical LLC
- Optimum Medical Limited
- Renew Medical Inc.
- Urocare Products Inc.
The continence care market is segmented as follows;
Continence Care Market, by Product
- Urinary Catheters
- External Catheters
- Indwelling Catheters
- Intermittent Catheters
- Catheter Accessories
- Male Bodyworn Urinals
- Mechanical Devices for Women with Urinary Incontinence
- Urethral Inserts
- Intravaginal Devices
- Urine Drainage Bags & Accessories
- Leg Drainage Bags
- Night Drainage Bags
- Accessories
- Absorbents
- Penile Clamps
- Non-implantable Electrical Stimulation Devices
- Others
Continence Care Market, by Indication
- Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI)
- Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI)
- Mixed Urinary Incontinence (MUI)
- Others
Continence Care Market, by End-user
- Acute Care Facilities
- Long-term Care Facilities
- Home Care
- Others
Continence Care Market, by Region
- U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
