CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this continuing medical education market report.
The continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.7% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- Innovative methods of continuing medical education (CME) platforms are being introduced in the market. There are cloud-based CME providers, simulation-based, live patients-based case discussions, and other unique ways are being followed to attract participants.
- COVID-19 has positively impacted the CME programs market, thus boosting the demand for CME programs, particularly on online platforms.
- Afya is one of the leading medical education groups in Brazil. The company provides individualized and technology-enabled offerings that can provide physicians with a more effective, personalized, and retainable learning experience.
- Increasing adoption of digital learning and online platforms are driving the growth of the medical education market in North America.
- The simulation trend is being accepted by most top CME providers across the globe. For instance, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and CAE Healthcare launched the next-generation virtual simulation training with anesthesia.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery method, providers, speciality, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 54 prominent vendors are profiled in the report
Continuing Medical Education Market – Trends & Opportunities
The adoption of modern technology such as mobile phones, apps are higher among the younger workforce compared to the older physicians taking up the CME program. Smartphone applications provide interactive learning and constant connection using question-and-answer sections. Interactive methods have been proposed as a tool to be used in CME by many CME providers. Vendors are maintaining their CME libraries that are digitally published using online and mobile platforms, thereby, accelerating the growth in the CME market. Many major CME education providers are coming up with new shorter duration courses that are more interactive, attractive, thus entertaining physicians. Moreover, governments are working on various guidelines to provide safer CME classes without the influence of pharma and medical devices company in the market. Vendors are expected to create innovation to remain abreast of the competition across the CME market. Considering the opportunities in the Japanese market, many players are focusing on enhancing their presence in the country. For instance, in February 2021, Japanese firm Olympus Corporation launched a new comprehensive educational platform, namely, Olympus Continuum, to empower HCPs at every stage of their career with innovative, premium education and specialized training experiences.
Continuing Medical Education Market by Delivery Method
- Classroom Training
- E-Learning
- Regularly Scheduled series
- Journals
- Other
Continuing Medical Education Market by Providers
- NPOS
- Publishing/Education Company
- School of Medicine
- Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System
- Others
Continuing Medical Education Market by Speciality
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Orthopedic
- Gastroenterology
- Pediatric
- Primary Care
- Others
Continuing Medical Education Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Adoption of Digital Learning
- Growth In Student Enrolment in Medical Schools
- Next-Generation Simulation Technology for CME
- Increased Demand for Shorter CME Programs
Continuing Medical Education Market – Geography
North America dominated the global market and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In 2020, the US accounted for the share of 92.45% in the North America CME market. Medicare is one of the largest insurance providers in the US. This gave rise to the demand for CME programs, which helped physicians update their skills continuously and offer better treatments in the North American region. In the US, ACCME accredits organizations provide CME credits for physicians. These have increased the demand for CME programs among physicians in the country. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made in-person events largely non-existent, escalating the need for more digital and mobile options for CME across North America.
Prominent Vendors
- Acadoodle
- Afya
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Antidote Education Company
- AMA EdHub
- AO North America
- AcademicCME
- AffinityCE
- Amedco
- American Medical Seminars
- AXIS Medical Education
- Aspirus
- COPIC Insurance Company
- CME Outfitters
- Curi
- Current Reviews
- Carlat CME Institute
- CMEPlanet
- Cine-Med
- CME Procedures
- Clinical Care Options
- Continuing Education Company
- EXCEL CME
- EB Medicine
- Essential CME
- Forefront Collaborative
- Greeley Company
- Global Education Group
- HonorHealth
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Intellectures
- King Fahad Medical City
- Kenes Group
- MedExpert Group of Companies
- Med Learning Group
- Medicus
- Med-IQ
- MEDtalks
- MedScape
- NORCAL Mutal Insurance Company
- Opus Medicus
- PESI Healthcare
- Research To Practice
- Rockpointe Corporation
- Relias
- Stanford Medicine
- Salus Global
- Sidra Medicine
- Siyemi Learning
- Tower Health
- UpToDate
- University of North Dakota
- University of California, Irvine
- World Class CME
