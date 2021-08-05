SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovery Ways today announced the addition of Idaho Behavioral Health (IBH) to its Family of Programs, a growing national network that brings more accessible, high quality, and high value care to those who struggle with addiction and mental health. IBH is a full-service outpatient and treatment health program focused on providing quality behavioral health services. With four clinics located in Boise, Mountain Home, Caldwell and Nampa, IBH provides a full array of mental health services, including telehealth, community-based recovery services, peer support, medication management, and case management for adults, families, adolescents and children.
Today's news follows the creation of Recovery Ways Family of Programs in April and the addition of Omega Recovery, Breakthrough Recovery Group, Colonial Clinic, and Alpine Recovery to the network.
"We are delighted to welcome Idaho Behavioral Health to Recovery Ways' Family of Programs," said Jaime Vinck, CEO of Recovery Ways. "Alcohol and drug abuse, overdoses, and suicides are at an all-time high. Our network of top-tier behavioral health programs better equip us to address the ongoing addiction and mental health challenges of our time."
About Recovery Ways: Recovery Ways is one of the nation's leading providers for clinically integrated, evidence-based treatment for mental health and addiction. It has been recognized as a trusted partner with a legacy of providing high-value, high quality, clinical care for over a decade. As a Platinum provider and Center of Excellence with Optum and honored National Provider Partner with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, the bar for quality is high. Our evidence-based programs are delivered across the entire continuum of care to improve and restore quality of life for individuals and their families. Learn more at https://www.recoveryways.com/.
