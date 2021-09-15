TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, a leading provider of EHR and HCM software for behavioral health and human services organizations, is continuing on its growth trajectory and adding new members to the executive leadership team to support ongoing innovation in both the product and operational aspects of the organization.

ContinuumCloud has added Carrie King, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeff Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer, to round out their executive team. Carrie brings an impressive background in financial leadership primarily for fast-growing, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) organizations. Jeff has more than 20 years of experience guiding product strategy and leading engineering teams focused on tax, accounting, business management and, most recently, consumer engagement software solutions.

Carrie and Jeff are the latest additions to a growing team of proven executives with strong experience in behavioral health and human services as well as SaaS and cloud technology. They join Missy Duffy, VP of Operations, and Jeff Logan, Chief Sales Officer, who came on board earlier this year. Missy has a proven track record of supporting and scaling teams, including during her tenure at Blackboard, an education technology company. Jeff brings strong sales leadership experience from a variety of notable organizations, including CivicPlus and Relias, where he has driven impressive sales performance to reach aggressive growth goals.

"This is an exciting time at ContinuumCloud, and the expansion of our leadership team is a pivotal point in our growth trajectory," said Mark Belles, CEO of ContinuumCloud. "These extremely talented individuals bring diverse and extensive experience that will help us continue to grow organically and through acquisition as we build out industry-leading solutions for behavioral health and human services."

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM system, powered by DATIS HR Cloud. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more here: https://continuumcloud.com/

Media Contact

MaryJane Craig, ContinuumCloud, +1 813-638-5075, mjcraig@continuumcloud.com

Kristen McPherson, ContinuumCloud, 877-386-1355, kmcpherson@continuumcloud.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE ContinuumCloud

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.