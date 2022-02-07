TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of cloud solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, released its 2022 Executive Trends Report.
This report explores the top initiatives that human services leaders are prioritizing this year. The results reflect the input of nearly 250 executives across the nation, weighing in on topics ranging from recruiting, retention, and DEI initiatives to telehealth and patient engagement strategies. The report also takes a close look at these organizations' operational processes and financial efficiency to illuminate new opportunities for organizational success.
Some of the top findings from the report include:
- Recruiting and retention is the number one priority, with 72% of human services leaders identifying it as a key initiative this year. Finding and retaining top talent has long been a top priority within human services. With the "Great Resignation" in full force, these challenges are further compounded. However, a focus on employee engagement strategies and company culture can contribute to a more holistic approach to recruiting and retention.
- Telehealth and remote care delivery are here to stay. The vast majority (81%) of organizations reported that they are planning to provide or continue providing telehealth services. Organizations were scrambling over the past couple of years to get these systems and processes in place, but they're now shifting their focus to long-term, sustainable telehealth practices to better serve and engage their clients.
- Using metrics to improve operational efficiencies continues to be a roadblock on the path to financial sustainability. Human services leaders expressed a desire to streamline workflows better but currently lack the metrics and visibility to identify and address inefficiencies. Less than a third (32%) of organizations said they measure the effectiveness of their processes to identify and address inefficiencies.
"These findings reinforce some things that we've known for years and illuminate some of the hidden challenges unique to the behavioral health and human services industry," said Andy McCraw, Chief Strategy Officer at ContinuumCloud. "Understanding the complexities and priorities of these organizations is the first step in identifying challenges and creating solutions that are tailored to their needs."
The 2022 Executive Trends Report is available online, courtesy of ContinuumCloud. View the full report to discover more insights for behavioral health and human services organizations.
About ContinuumCloud
ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission.
