ContourMD, located in Lenexa, Kansas, offers a wide variety of recovery products for post-surgical care designed to help patients Recover in Comfort and Safety ™. For over 40 years, ContourMD's reputation has been built on personalized service and customer care. Advanced Ambulatory Inc, based in Houston, TX, can carry this same messaging to people needing recovery care products throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Advanced Ambulatory Inc can provide customers with quality product recommendations locally. With all ContourMD's product offerings manufactured in the United States, customers experience the benefit of receiving products quicker!
LENEXA, Kan., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContourMD, located in Lenexa, Kansas, offers a wide variety of recovery products for post-surgical care designed to help patients Recover in Comfort and Safety ™. These products include post-surgical compression garments for cosmetic/plastic surgery, bariatric, mastectomy procedures, maternity, and recovery/medical products.
Why ContourMD
ContourMD has worked closely with plastic and cosmetic surgeons to provide the most acceptable compression wear, utilizing proprietary fabric made with Creora® yarn and Activeseam®technology to give the highest compression quality where needed most. All products are proudly sourced and manufactured in the United States!
Partnering in Recovery
For over 40 years, ContourMD's reputation has been built on personalized service and customer care. Advanced Ambulatory Inc, based in Houston, TX, can carry this same messaging to people needing recovery care products throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Advanced Ambulatory Inc can provide customers with quality product recommendations locally with a skilled team of experts and specialists in medical products & devices. With all ContourMD's product offerings manufactured in the United States, customers experience the benefit of receiving products quicker!
Reach out today to receive a FREE sample garment, or click the link below!
http://www.contourmd.com/aainewaccount
http://www.contourmd.com/aaisample
Media Contact
Customer Care, ContourMD Marketing Group LLC, 1 9135419200, customerservice@contourmd.com
Customer Care, Advanced Ambulatory Inc, 7135289998, info@aaihealthcare.com
SOURCE ContourMD