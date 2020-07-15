ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca, a longtime supporter of the mission of the American Cancer Society (ACS), continues a legacy of commitment in the fight against cancer with a $489,000 contribution. As cancer patients continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, this generous donation will support ACS' National Cancer Information Center and Hope Lodge programs.
"For many years, the American Cancer Society has been made stronger through our partnership with AstraZeneca," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "This generous support comes at a particularly challenging time and will help us continue to provide impactful services to cancer patients and caregivers, which is at the heart of our mission."
AstraZeneca has a robust history of support for Hope Lodge, having provided foundational support to the Society to establish the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge facilities in Boston, which began operations in 2008, and Philadelphia, which opened in 2009.
"Putting patients first is at the heart of everything we do at AstraZeneca and we are proud to support the American Cancer Society's National Cancer Information Center and Hope Lodge programs to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19 together," said Chatrick Paul, senior vice president of AstraZeneca's U.S. oncology business. "Through this partnership, we hope to support continuity of care and address the holistic needs of patients and their loved ones amidst the pandemic."
In 2019, the American Cancer Society network of more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities -- which included more than 1,000 rooms -- provided 500,000 nights of free lodging, more than $50 million saved for nearly 30,000 patients and caregivers. In March, as the coronavirus pandemic intensified, the American Cancer Society was forced to temporarily suspend its Hope Lodge program nationwide. Throughout the closure, the American Cancer Society has offered up its Hope Lodge facilities to medical facilities as a place to safely and comfortably house health care providers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. This contribution from AstraZeneca, will support ACS as it begins the work to safely re-open Hope Lodge locations in Boston and Philadelphia and across the country. Additionally, it will help to support the Society's capacity to deliver information to those who call seeking help from the organization's trained cancer information specialists.
The American Cancer Society's National Cancer Information Center is a nationwide helpline, staffed by trained cancer information specialists 24/7. Patients and families can get answers from a live person wherever they are, no matter what time it is. NCIC staff help address social isolation and overcome anxiety by providing credible information that helps patients with treatment regimens and adherence and directs patients to resources.