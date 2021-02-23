DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 18th, 2021, Controlled Contamination Services is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Gillen, new EHS Director, to its Operational Leadership Team. In his role, Matthew is responsible for the continuous improvement, development, and company-wide implementation for all EHS programs for CCS in the US.
Matthew enters this role with an extensive history in regulatory compliance. He began his career in air quality focusing on air emissions working in a variety of industrial classifications. He transitioned into safety management having spent his last 8 years in product manufacturing with one of the leading providers of innovative foam products in the US. Matthew is very excited about what he can bring to the CCS culture regarding the personal safety of each and every employee. Matthew will be working closely with the Executive Leadership Team as CCS scales its business across the US serving more than 500 Partners and supporting more than 1,000 associates in the US, developing strategy to create safer and healthful places for them to work.
"Especially now and in the future, safety and environmental health will continue to be at the top of our list at CCS when talking about corporate initiatives that move the needle for our Partners and Associates," states Nicole Shanks, HR Director
"I am truly excited to have Matthew on the team at CCS. Drawing on his technical expertise and field experience he is ideally suited to take our safety culture to the next level." Chris Reinmiller, CCS CFO.
Matthew is a graduate of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX having graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology/Biology with a Minor in Chemistry. Matthew is a Certified Safety Professional and is also certified as a Qualified Stack Testing Individual. Matthew loves sports, hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Media Contact
Shayley Giles, Controlled Contamination Services, (602) 649-4565, SGiles@cleanroomcleaning.com
SOURCE Controlled Contamination Services