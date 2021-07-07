DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services announces its July webinar, "Optimizing Technology in the Workplace." The webinar will air on July 21st at 10:00 AM PST and feature Peter Ankerstjerne as the host. This edition will highlight the history and changes driving the facility management industry and how they can positively impact your site.
Reviewed topics will include:
- The historical perspective of facility management
- Acknowledging workplace experiences
- Focusing on digitization and technology
- The utilization of sustainable efficiency
- What's next for facility technology
"We are excited about the second webinar of our 2021 series with July's "Optimizing Technology in the Workplace. CCS strives to be a resource for our clients, and the webinar series creates an opportunity for us to educate and connect with them off-site. Peter is a fascinating speaker and will provide an insightful presentation," said Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Schiller.
Each webinar of the series will be recorded. If you are unable to attend, register at http://www.cleanroomcleaning.com/webinar/ and our team will send you a copy.
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and bio-decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that included: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
