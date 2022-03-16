NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced the addition of patient self-scheduling to its preservice suite of patient engagement solutions. Leveraging its partnerships with EHRs and EMRs, True Schedule brokers fast and efficient communication between patients and schedule keepers.
Providing effortless access to patient self-scheduling opportunities creates an improved patient experience, increasing patient affinity and loyalty. This new patient self-scheduling capability can be seamlessly integrated within any or all RevSpring preservice solutions, the Arrived™ Visit Management Platform and Talksoft® patient messaging and appointment reminders.
In addition to convenient rescheduling, True Schedule facilitates the scheduling of follow-up appointments and entirely new appointments. Integrated with RevSpring's patient communication technology to proactively reach patients, communications via phone, text or email can be expanded to include scheduling appointments.
Providers can proactively fill their schedules with outreach messaging, including a self-scheduling link. This greatly reduces staff time spent leaving messages and playing "telephone tag" with patients. Making patient scheduling a simple process is an effective way for providers to demonstrate a patient-first experience, helping patients schedule care in the way that is most convenient for them.
It is estimated that patients who miss appointments cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $150 billion annually, averaging $200 per unused time slot.(1) Providing an accessible and automated method for patients to reschedule means healthcare providers can open previously booked slots to new patients, greatly reducing expensive holes in their schedules. Keeping patients on track with user-friendly self-scheduling also increases continuity of care, including monitoring those with acute illnesses and keeping all patients current with preventative care.
"RevSpring is delighted to add patient self-scheduling to our existing suite of preservice solutions. Helping patients to self-serve in the way they prefer when scheduling or rescheduling not only increases patient convenience and helps them receive needed care, it reduces administrative burdens on staff and improves financial outcomes for providers," said Howard Bright, vice president, patient engagement and analytics at RevSpring. "Offering patient self-scheduling speaks volumes about a provider's commitment to providing the best possible patient experience."
RevSpring will roll out patient self-scheduling in phases, beginning with manual fulfillment that actively engages staff in setting appointments after receiving patient requests. Phase two, anticipated in Q3/2022, will not require any direct staff engagement as schedule changes are brokered automatically with the respective scheduling system.
Patient self-scheduling is just one of multiple products RevSpring is announcing March 15-17 during the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Fl. RevSpring also will demonstrate how its products transform patient engagement into a more unified and precise experience. Visit RevSpring at booth #2279.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
Reference:
(1) Forbes, Missed Appointments, Missed Opportunities: Tackling the Patient No-Show Problem
