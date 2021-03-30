PHOENIX, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first Blu Room lands in Arizona in April as Blu Dragon Innovative Light and Sound Therapy opens the door to healing and relaxation in Phoenix.
"We are thrilled to bring the innovative healing technology of the Blu Room to Phoenix," says Patricia Duryea, the owner of Blu Dragon. "Arizona is known for being a center for alternative health, natural medicine and transformative therapies, and the Blu Room is proud to continue this tradition in our state.
Located at 6102 N 16th Street, Suite #19, Phoenix, AZ 85016, the Blu Dragon celebrates the healthy lifestyle and gives users a space away from outside distractions to bring in the frequencies to assist making positive changes to your mind, body, and soul.
All Blu Room facilities throughout the U.S. follow local protocols for safety and social distancing. Blu Rooms are cleaned and sanitized after each session including cleaning treatments with UVB light. Sessions are by appointment only with social distancing facilitated between staff and between clients.
The Blu Room is a patented technology that shields users from the outside world and wraps users in an atmosphere of soft blue and ultraviolet light so the mind is free to relax. The Blu Room helps anyone who wants to step out of the daily routine including children, adults, and the elderly. The sessions consist of 20 minutes of deep relaxation inside a futuristic octagon bathed in blue and UVB light. Users report a wide range of benefits such as deepened focus, a faster healing process, greater self-awareness, pain relief, alleviating stress and anxiety, as well as overall improved health.
The Blu Room is a tool that provides many benefits including:
- Increased Vitamin D
- Relief from pain, stress & anxiety
- Deep Relaxation
- Accelerated healing
- Increased creativity
- Moving into the higher frequencies of gratitude and unconditional love
To date, over 250,000 Blu Room sessions have been provided in the U.S. and 13 other countries. There are 42 operational Blu Room locations with 10 additional locations under construction. Countries with Blu Room services include Argentina, Austria, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Romania, Switzerland, Taiwan, and USA. Five locations are for private use or employee-only programs and the remaining locations are open to the public in either clinical or spa/wellness settings.
To make an appointment, please visit http://www.phxbludragon.com or contact via phone, 480-665-9781 or email at PhxBluDragon@gmail.com.
About the Blu Room
The Blu Room is a patented technology that creates an atmosphere to insulate users from the outside world. It provides the user with a mind/body/spirit consciousness-lifting environment that can augment one's state of personal wellbeing and creative focus. Users have reported a wide range of benefits including deep relaxation, relief from mental stress and anxiety, relief from physical pain, faster healing processes, increased creativity, greater self-awareness. For more information, please visit: http://www.bluroom.com.
